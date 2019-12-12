Excerpts from "Goals" by Gianluca Vialli

Steve Amoia is my favorite US-based reviewer of soccer books. His take on the new Klinsmann book by @Erik_Kirschbaum https://t.co/AZmtwM2qyB — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) May 10, 2016





My Book Review Portfolio:

"Calcio's Greatest Forwards" by George Rinaldi and "Juventus: A History in Black and White" by Adam Digby, are excellent journalistic endeavors. "MASTERS OF MODERN SOCCER" by Grant Wahl was another compelling project from a top journalist.

There are also two reviews with sporting themes outside of football: "30 Su 30" by La Gazzetta dello Sport's NBA reporter (he used to cover the Azzurri and Juventus for the same newspaper), Riccardo Pratesi, and "Con la testa e con il cuore si va ovunque" by Paralympian, Giusy Versace, who was a TV presenter on a football-themed program (Domenica Sportiva) and is now a member of the Italian Parliament.