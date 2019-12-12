Excerpts from "Goals" by Gianluca Vialli

|Image credit: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
Former Italian international and current team manager of the Azzurri, Gianluca Vialli, authors a provocative self-help book replete with inspirational thought-provoking and candid quotes.
Contents:
1. Notable Excerpts.
2. Publishing Credit.
"Your life is your message to the world. Make sure it's inspiring."
--- Gianluca Vialli, author of "Goals: 98 Storie + 1 Per Affrontare Le Sfide Più Difficili" (98 Stories + 1 to Take on the Most Difficult Challenges), quoted in Chapter 3, in a book published by Arnoldo Mondadori Editore in November 2018.
1. Notable Excerpts:
|Image credit: Panini.
"The pain that you feel today will be the strength that you feel tomorrow." (10)
"The world is changed by your example; not by what you say." (14)
"Smooth seas never made a skilled sailor." (21)
"Respect is earned." (25)
"In a world you can be anything, be kind." (29)
"Practice like you've never won, perform like you've never lost." (35)
"A tiger doesn't lose sleep over the opinion of a sheep." (42)
"I don't play against a particular team. I play against the idea of losing." (62)
"If you want to make everyone happy, don't be a leader. Sell ice cream." (64)
"10 things that require Zero talent: 1) Work Ethic; 2) Hustle; 3) Body Language; 4) Focus; 5) Attitude; 6) Heart; 7) Being On Time; 8) Being Coachable; 9) Being Prepared; 10) Doing Extra." (65)
"I need new haters. The old ones became my fans." (69)
"In order to become the 1% you must do what the 99% won't do." (70)
"Seek respect, not attention. It lasts longer." (73)
"If you get up without a goal, go back to sleep." (84)
"Greatness is earned. Never awarded." (91)
"There is only one way to avoid criticism: Do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing." (98)
2. Publishing Credit:
"I'm glad that Gianluca Vialli received the 'Facchetti Award- The beauty of football'. He deserves a prestigious acknowledgment such as this one. A thought also to Giacinto with whom I had the honor to work."Contento che @LucaVialli abbia ricevuto il "Premio Facchetti - Il bello del calcio". Si merita un riconoscimento così prestigioso. Un pensiero anche a Giacinto con cui ho avuto l’onore di lavorare. #ilbellodelcalcio #Mancio pic.twitter.com/9BCicLfuEe— Roberto Mancini (@robymancio) February 25, 2019
"Goals: 98 Storie + 1 Per Affrontare Le Sfide Più Difficili" di Gianluca Vialli.
Please Note:
I did not receive a complimentary review copy of this book. I was not financially compensated by the publisher, author or any other party for this article.
