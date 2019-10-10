Home | About | Contact | Publisher's Choice | Book Reviews and Translated Excerpts
worldfootballcommentaries.com: Unbiased journalism and unique content since November 2006.
"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." --- Steve Amoia, World Football Commentaries

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimović: "I'd Still Make the Difference in Serie A."

Image credit: Viking.
















I had the great pleasure to translate a brief, yet informative interview, between Alessandro Alciato (co-author of Carlo Ancelotti's and Andrea Pirlo's excellent autobiographies) with the one and only Zlatan Ibrahimović. Sportslens, who published the translation, is one of my oldest clients.
Synopsis:

Zlatan Ibrahimović discussed the statue sculpted in his honor, the upcoming MLS playoffs, his future, Italian football, and Carlo Ancelotti, respectively.

Contents:

To read my translation of this interview at Sportslens, please click the image below.


Related Articles

Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015. He has also contributed at AC Cugini Scuola Calcio, Beyond The Pitch, Football Media, Italian Soccer Serie A.com, Keeper Skool, and Soccerlens (Sportslens), respectively.
www.worldfootballcommentaries.com: Unbiased journalism and unique content since November 2006.
Contact | About | Home Link Bookmark and Share 
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
World Football Commentaries by Steve Amoia. Copyright © 2006-2019. All rights reserved.