Zlatan Ibrahimović: "I'd Still Make the Difference in Serie A."

Steve Amoia is my favorite US-based reviewer of soccer books. His take on the new Klinsmann book by @Erik_Kirschbaum https://t.co/AZmtwM2qyB

My Book Review Portfolio:

You will also find a review about Carlo Ancelotti's excellent book on tactics and Massimiliano Allegri's first literary project. There are excerpts from a factual novel, "Cercando Scirea", about the Juventus and Azzurri legend, Gaetano Scirea, by Gianluca Iovine. Lastly, a detailed look at Francesco Totti's humorous yet historical guidebook on ancient Rome was a rare undertaking by an athlete.

There are also two reviews with sporting themes outside of football: "30 su 30" by La Gazzetta dello Sport's NBA reporter (he used to cover the Azzurri and Juventus for the same newspaper), Riccardo Pratesi, and "Con la testa e con il cuore si va ovunque" by Paralympian, Giusy Versace, who was a TV presenter on a football-themed program (Domenica Sportiva) and is now a member of the Italian Parliament.