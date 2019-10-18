Massimiliano Allegri: "I still don't speak English well enough, but I'm learning."

|Image credit: Sperling & Kupfer.
Simona Marchetti of La Gazzetta dello Sport had a brief interview with Massimiliano Allegri and also shared a longer discussion with a Polish publication.
Contents:
1. The Manchester United Coaching Job.
2. Two Methods of Management.
3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Mandzukic.
Translated from the Italian by Steve Amoia of World Football Commentaries.
1. The Manchester United Coaching Job
For weeks, the name of Massimiliano Allegri has been associated with the coaching job at Manchester United. It was assisted by the worst start ever to a Premier League season by the Red Devils.
"I still don't speak English well enough, but I'm learning," said the former Juventus manager during a course at the Football Coaches Association. But as much as he tried to skirt the thorny question with a rebuttal, Allegri knows full well that the destiny of Ole Gunna Solskjaer is really hanging by an always more tenuous thread. Therefore, it's better that he hurries up to learn the language of Her Majesty.
He was then interviewed by a Polish site, Przeglad Sportowy, where the 52-year-old manager defined himself as, "One who listens more than he speaks." It's a strategy that, according to him, made him come out a winner in his five seasons at Juventus FC.
2. Two Methods of Management
"When I arrived in Turin after Antonio Conte's spell, many thought that I didn't really care, and that the winning cycle at Juventus was finished. Because the team was saturated. It's true, the situation wasn't perfect, but I found a team that needed to be rebuilt. Which was exciting but also risky, because I could have failed at Juventus and failure is not contemplated. Here is why I had to look for different ways to stimulate the group: I listened and I changed.
There exists two ways to be a good manager: Authoritarian and open. I prefer the latter; therefore, I listen more than I speak. I receive more external information in this manner. Which positively changes my world because they push me to put my ideas into doubt. If I think that something is going well at 100 percent, I'm worried. And I consult myself about this opinion which is inside of me."
3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Mandzukic
Among the many footballers that he has managed, the coach remembers two in particular: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Mandzukic who he managed at AC Milan and Juventus, respectively. And whom, looking at the current situation, have become indicated as possible transfer market objectives of Manchester United.
"At Milan, Ibrahimovic was always pissed off because the other players weren't able to be on the same page as he. And for two years, I explained to him that the other players didn't play as he did. And he had to understand this concept.
A manager must know how to utilize a player for as much as he can offer. And for this reason, Mario Mandzukic is very special to me. He is a great footballer and he gave me an incredible space to maneuver. In the past, has has changed teams often, but now, he's in his fifth season at Juventus. And this is one of my greatest successes."
Italian source: Marchetti, Simona; Allegri e il Manchester United: "Non parlo bene l’inglese, ma sto imparando" (Allegri and United: I don't speak English well but I'm learning); La Gazzetta dello Sport; 17/10/2019.
Related Articles
- Translated Excerpts: "È molto semplice" by Massimiliano Allegri
- "The Manager's Role According to My Experience" by Massimiliano Allegri
- Book Review: "I AM FOOTBALL" by Zlatan Ibrahimović with Mats Olsson
Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015. He has also contributed at AC Cugini Scuola Calcio, Beyond The Pitch, Football Media, Italian Soccer Serie A.com, Keeper Skool, and Soccerlens (Sportslens), respectively.
www.worldfootballcommentaries.com: Unbiased journalism and unique content since November 2006.
Contact | About | Home Tweet
No comments:
Post a Comment