Cristiano Ronaldo: "The Spaniards treated me well."

My Book Review Portfolio:

My portfolio also contains titles that are not always discussed in significant detail by English-speaking media such as the autobiographies of Sergio Agüero, Roberto Baggio, Stefano Borgonovo, Antonio Conte, Alessandro Del Piero, Lionel Messi, Andrea Pirlo, Giuseppe Rossi, Arrigo Sacchi, Diego Simeone, Giovanni Trapattoni, and Javier Zanetti, respectively.

You will also find a review about Carlo Ancelotti's excellent book on tactics and Massimiliano Allegri's first literary project. There are excerpts from a factual novel about the Juventus and Azzurri legend, Gaetano Scirea, by Gianluca Iovine. Lastly, a detailed look at Francesco Totti's humorous yet historical guidebook on ancient Rome.

There are also two reviews with sporting themes outside of football: "30 su 30" by La Gazzetta dello Sport's NBA reporter (he used to cover the Azzurri and Juventus for the same newspaper), Riccardo Pratesi, and "Con la testa e con il cuore si va ovunque" by Paralympian, Giusy Versace, who was a TV presenter on a football-themed program (Domenica Sportiva) and is now a member of the Italian Parliament.