"il Predestinato:" Moise Kean of Juventus FC and The Azzurri

A few thoughts and impressions about Moise Kean of Juventus FC and the Azzurri. He burst upon the scene with a goal in his national team debut versus Finland in a Euro 2020 Group J qualifier in Udine last Saturday.
Moise became the second-youngest Italian to ever score for the senior level Azzurri.
- "Predestinato" (the predestined one) according to Roberto Mancini in pre-match comments before Italy v. Finland for Euro 2020 Group J qualification match in Udine. That term was a significant label although Mancini has much experience developing young talent.
- The influence of Massimiliano Allegri, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Chiellini et al has also been integral and influential in Kean's development. Allegri obviously rates the player highly. Late in a UEFA Champions League elimination tie versus Atletico Madrid, Mister Allegri subbed in Kean. Moise almost beat the keeper, Jan Oblak, a few minutes later with a left-footed shot that went just barely wide of the far post.
- Moise wanted to leave Juventus in January. His captain, Giorgio Chiellini, in an interview that was posted on Gazzetta TV yesterday, advised him: "I spoke to Moise in January. He wanted to go out again on loan. I told him to be patient and bide your time. Your chance will come."
- Perhaps it is better to remain at Juve than be loaned out where he would play more. There would be more pressure to perform immediately at a smaller club now that his notoriety has increased. He did spend a year on loan with Hellas Verona during 2017-2018.
- Younger players need to serve apprenticeships, to learn from experts, not only on the pitch but away from it. Juventus is a winning environment.
- "Seeing CR7 every day makes you grow up. I learn so much from him." --- Moise Kean post-match from Udine quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport. This is the best reason of all for young Moise to remain at Juve. When a da Vinci or Michelangelo is in your studio, you carry the paint or marble all day long for him.
- "Pity the student who does not surpass his maestro."
