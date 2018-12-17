|Image credit: Aнна Нэсси.
My Italian to English translation for Sportslens of Luca Bianchin's detailed interview with Cristiano Ronaldo. Bianchin covers Juventus exclusively for La Gazzetta dello Sport. The discussion was published originally on 10 December 2018 and painted a comprehensive profile of the Portuguese superstar.
🔥 @Cristiano delighted to net Juve's 5000th @SerieA goal in #ToroJuve win ➡️ https://t.co/TCF70cxqXp #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/CwZ61nCCVm— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 16, 2018
The interview discussed many aspects in Ronaldo's present, past, playing and personal lives, respectively. It was a great conversation by two top pros in their respective professions.
Cristiano Ronaldo: “Juventus? As a group, it is better than Real Madrid”https://t.co/S3mWhUe2y8#CR7 #Ronaldo #Juventus— Soccerlens (@soccerlens) December 17, 2018
I hope that you enjoy the interview.
