Book Review: "I AM FOOTBALL" by Zlatan Ibrahimović with Mats Olsson

Zlatan Ibrahimović, with Mats Olsson, presents his compelling autobiography that chronicles a journey from his childhood in Malmö, Sweden, to his most recent destination in Los Angeles, California.
My Review in Brief:
From Malmö to Milan, from Ajax to the Galaxy, with many other stops along the way, the Zlatan Express has roared across world football leaving behind an indelible imprint of audacious talent, brutal honesty, legendary goals, sensational media quotes, tremendous self-belief, 33 trophies, and most of all, hundreds of spell-bound and bewildered opponents in its quake.
Ibrahimović, to quote Massimo Moratti of Internazionale many years ago, "is the ultimate professional." He embodies street smarts, hard work, high intelligence along with his prodigious multi-lingual communication skills. If a trophy were ever awarded for professionalism to one's craft, it would have Zlatan's name on it. The ultimate professional and a winner with a capital W.
--- Steve Amoia, World Football Commentaries
Contents:
1. Unique Format
2. Writing Style
3. Compelling Images
4. A Few Notable Quotes
"This is a book about my journey in the service of football. Quite the journey, isn't it? There aren't many players who can compare to me... How did I get there? Above all, I never gave up. Even when no one else believed in me, I kept on battling...
But despite the resistance I encountered from some people who didn't understand me, who could only see problems, there's always been someone in each team who has supported me, helped me and given me a chance...
Work hard, conduct yourself properly, be serious and stay focused. That is the advice I can give."
--- Zlatan Ibrahimović, author of Jag är fotboll ("I AM FOOTBALL"), quoted in the Foreword, published in November 2018 by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Books Ltd., with a list price of £25.
I recall the first time I saw this big, tall, technically-gifted Swedish player with the strange name. It was the Euro 2004 group round match versus the Azzurri. Zlatan scored an audacious backheel winner that ultimately put the sword to the Italians in the tournament. A few months later, he transferred to Juventus from Ajax, and the rest as they say, was history.
With thirty-three trophies, eight club teams and the national team of Sweden, Zlatan Ibrahimović has indeed travelled a long journey in world football. I struggle to recall any modern-day player such as he who has had as much influence on the pitch as off of it.
This book is encyclopedic in presentation, both in imagery and text, and as unique as its protagonist. We witness the ascent of a world-class player who has challenged himself every step of the way.
Many words have been used to describe Zlatan. Professionalism is one that we don't hear with enough frequency. At every stop in his tremendous career, he gave 100 percent for the shirt on his back, the club President who paid his wages, along with some of the most elite managers in world football. For me, that is the epitome of a true professional.
Let's take a longer look at this provocative, educational and entertaining book.
1. Unique Format
Thank you @Malmo_FF @AFCAjax @juventusfc @Inter @FCBarcelona @acmilan @PSG_English @ManUtd @LAGalaxy #Swedennationalteam pic.twitter.com/bsyuU3kLEl— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 16, 2018
The book itself is physically heavy similar to a law school text or an encyclopedia. The tactile feel immediately tells you that this is going to be a unique reading experience. There are 256 pages of text according to the publisher although it seems much longer.
This book is not structured in the usual fashion with sequential chapters and page numbers. There is a Forward by Zlatan, his Dream XI, followed by lengthy sections for each of his professional clubs (with the exception of the LA Galaxy.) To cap things off, we have the brilliant addition of "Zlatistics," which documents every professional game he has ever played in acute detail. Did you know that he has converted 88.60 percent from the spot over his long career? Now you will along with a voluminous amount of other statistics.
2. Writing Style
Personal ToneThanks to everybody that stod by my side for the last months.Thanks to my family,coach,teammates,Mino,DarioFort,Dahan,DrFu,DrVolker,Manutd and the most important my fanz.This was not a one man work without all of you I would not be playing fotball today Thank you and I ❤️ you pic.twitter.com/XpTCWMaEIn— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 18, 2017
Zlatan communicates in a personal, engaging and detailed style. I saw him appear on an American television talk show and he said, "I was taught never to lie." You see that quality in this book.
Zlatan paints a true portrait of himself with observations and insights about every club where he has played. He is secure in his place in this world. His attitude is a refreshing one: Facts and not opinions. After reading many of his recollections with famous managers, we see his intellect at work with a nearly verbatim memory of exact conversations.
I liked how he personalized interactions with players and coaches. They provided rare views how football works at these high levels instead of media-inspired, and often untrue, "training ground bust-ups," for page views or to sell newspapers. For example, this one with his boss at Juventus, Fabio Capello:
" 'I'm going to bash that Ajax-bullshit out of you,' he said...
And so he'd stand me in front of goal, every day for two whole seasons, practising my finishing. After training, when everyone was heading for the showers, I'd hear him roar: 'Ibraaaa!' and then just point. He didn't say much, it was more this power he had. It was enough for him just to look at me..." --- Quoted in the section about Juventus FC.
Or about a meeting with Josep "Pep" Guardiola:
"Then he started talking about me not playing much next season. I'll be on the bench, all that. 'No problem,' I said. 'I'll just train harder. I'm going to show you that you've got it wrong.' It was obvious that he didn't know how to react, he got a bit ... not cold sweats, but he didn't really know what to say. So he kept going: 'Just so you know, when we play Real Madrid you're going to be on the bench.'
I was supposed to say, 'I want to leave,' because if I said it myself he would be able to blame me." --- Quoted in the section about FC Barcelona.
Interviewing Masterclass by Mats Olsson
Äntligen! I dag släpps ”Jag är forboll”, boken Zlatan Ibrahimovic och jag gjort tillsammans. Bilden togs den 4 juni i Los Angeles, efter det återstod bara för Zlatan att göra sitt 500:e mål. Han lyckades. Förstås. pic.twitter.com/8bPrEbGnP2— Mats Olsson (@MatsOlssonNY) November 8, 2018
These interviews, and other written contributions made by the co-author, added a journalistic structure that enhanced the overall visual appeal of this project. We are able to see how Zlatan is perceived by teammates and rivals alike.
Next week my new book I am football is out! It is a book about my career as a football player and it has been a lot of fun working on it. Lots of pictures and interviews with me and with people I have worked with through my career. pic.twitter.com/CrkAW2425k— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 1, 2018
The vast array of high-quality photographs add significant value on their own. Zlatan shares his ascent in world football with a photographic journey par excellence. You can see that a tremendous amount of time went into selecting these images, at various stages of Zlatan's career, to complement the excellent written content of this book.
4. A Few Notable Quotes
"At sixteen, seventeen, you could see that his mind was made up, he was going to be someone. He did extra runs, he'd be out on his own somewhere running up some bloody hill. I didn't have that desire or mentality. That's what separates a world-class player from an ordinary one --- that desire to be the best, to be a winner."
--- Gudmundur Mete, a teammate at Malmö FF.
On the unique relationship with his agent:
"I realised straight away that he was an arrogant bastard. In other words, just like me...
Back then he was like a half-finished masterpiece, but I could see what was coming... Zlatan has a big advantage compared to many --- his intelligence... As a young man, he knew nothing about business, these days he is a full-blown entrepreneur...
Zlatan needs to be pressured. If there is no pressure, he'll create his own, to push himself on and become even better... He doesn't just tell you how to win, he demonstrates...
The day people stop talking about Zlatan, he'll be dead... If I am the one who made Zlatan, then he's the one who made me --- we made each other."
--- Carmine "Mino" Raiola, his agent, quoted in the section about AFC Ajax Amsterdam.
On his determination to be the best and a will to win:
"At Euro 2004, me and Zlatan played together. It was tough. He's not a traditional front man. You had to adapt and try to read how and what he wants to do. You could offer him a through run, or play to feet...
It was a good thing that he had people to chase in the national team, he's driven by this desire to be number one on every level."
--- Henrik Larsson, a former international teammate, quoted in the section about the Swedish national team.
On becoming a world-class player:When it comes to dealing with pressure follow this tip. #DareToZlatan pic.twitter.com/tocZnPoS1a— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 10, 2014
Please Note
I was provided a review copy by a representative of the publisher, Viking. I was not financially compensated by the author, co-author, publisher or any party who would benefit from a positive portrayal.
