Book Review: "30 su 30" by Riccardo Pratesi

Italian journalist, Riccardo Pratesi, takes a road trip across the United States to provide a detailed look at each NBA franchise. He also discusses his in-person coverage of the NFL, NCAA football and NCAA basketball, respectively.
My Review in Brief:
With a prime focus on the NBA, and peripheral coverage of the NFL, NCAA college basketball and football, acclaimed Italian journalist Riccardo Pratesi embarked on a rare journey into the soul of American sport.
This book is a valuable NBA reference about each franchise from an insider's perspective, an important look into American sporting culture and its collective psyche, along with an enlightening US travel guide. "30 for 30" is a journalistic slam dunk.
--- Steve Amoia, World Football Commentaries
Contents:
1. Introduction
2. Organized Format
3. Writing Style
4. A Few Notable Quotes
5. About the Author
Translated excerpts from the Italian by Steve Amoia of World Football Commentaries.
(c) 2017 Libreria dello Sport and Riccardo Pratesi.
1. Introduction:
"The 30 NBA arenas as a photograph of the sporting profile of America. Their visits as a pretext for recounting the different ways in which basketball has transpired in the cities of each franchise, in their state, among the 50 in the USA. From the historic Madison Square Garden in New York, to the AT&T Center of San Antonio, Texas, land of the pigskin. From the Oracle Arena of the Warriors, in the Bay Area, to LeBron's home in Cleveland. A red VW Beetle to accompany the reader on the road, with a media credential dangling from his neck to allow him access inside NBA locker rooms. Where he became acquainted with the real men beyond their media portrayals.
Then the anecdotes, the behind-the-scenes look at American basketball. The concept of 'movable' franchises based upon business interests, the salary cap system as an 'equal opportunity,' a league of players surrounded by coaches. Indeed a league of stars, those with a guaranteed whistle. The show business approach for fans at the games, between hot dogs and soda pop, the money-making fantasy sports machines, and the sports betting cycle that will make your head spin. The American media, those with podcasts, but also the politically-correct ones.
Life in San Antonio and Sacramento where the Spurs and Kings are emblematic of their respective cities. They are the first and last daily conversational topic. And then the focused interviews: Marco Belinelli, Danilo Gallinari, Gigi Datome, Ettore Messina and Gianluca Pascucci describe their 'roundball' in America. Where they have lived, played, coached and worked in the front office. And also the accounts of Riccardo Fois, the Sardinian assistant coach at Gonzaga University, and Alberto Cessell, a young Tuscan who played high school ball with Tracy McGrady, in North Carolina.
A complete portrait of America and not only the one experienced by the millionaires. In addition, college football and basketball as told in person on their campuses. NFL games from their stadiums: To conceptualize the sporting reality of the NBA giants in every city. A chapter per team, for the 30 NBA franchises. A real take, informed, on a daily basis, as an insider, without any filters. With direct sources, behind-the-scenes looks after having seen things up-close with your very own eyes. Without any five-star hotels to the occasional virtual reality or blind-folded fanaticism. For those who are passionate about the NBA and American sport in general. For those who are passionate about America or also only about traveling. For those who want 30 for 30. Without missing a shot."
--- Riccardo Pratesi, Author of "30 su 30" (30 for 30). A voyage in NBA arenas. The behind-the-scenes words of the stars. Quoted on pages seven and eight in his introduction. Published by Libreria dello Sport in November 2017 with a list price of EUR 15,21.
I pezzi scritti sulle Finals Nba sulla Gazza domenicale: dinastia Warriors e futuro di LeBron pic.twitter.com/KVRw5HdnU5— Riccardo Pratesi (@rprat75) June 10, 2018
"Articles I wrote on the NBA Finals in the Sunday edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport: The Warriors dynasty and the future of LeBron James."
Full Immersion
Although the author had visited the USA 17 times to cover diverse sporting events (along with a few personal trips) for Italian media, as he chronicled in this book, he made a career-changing decision in 2014. Pratesi came to America to live as a resident and not merely as a visiting journalist. He immersed himself in mainstream American sports, but also in the culture of his adopted land. Pratesi went well outside of his comfort zone. He could have easily stayed in Italy and remained an acclaimed writer of Italian and world football. Or segued into NBA and NFL coverage from afar with visits for The Finals or Super Bowls in person.
Pratesi yearned for a new challenge. Instinctively, he knew that such an endeavor could not be realized solely via live streams from the Internet or Italian TV broadcasts. He went "all in" in both a journalistic and personal sense. "Get your kicks on Route 66". Signor Pratesi probably traveled down that iconic American highway, along with many others, in his red VW Beetle. His was a voyage that covered 37 American states and 50 college campuses mostly by car. But also in buses, planes, subway cars, taxis, and trains.
"The mythical blue field of Boise State."Il mitico gridiron blue di #Boisestate pic.twitter.com/xE4SdPGcKB— Riccardo Pratesi (@rprat75) September 11, 2016
Pratesi first lived in San Antonio, Texas, then moved to Sacramento, California, and now resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The result is an expert's knowledge of the NBA and NCAA along with great strides in NFL and college football coverage, respectively. The Italians have a word for a soccer player who can play many positions: "Il jolly." Pratesi is a journalistic jolly par excellence.
An Excellent Understanding of America and Americans
Pratesi is a foreign journalist who genuinely likes America and Americans despite our hypocrisies, contradictions, "the customary 1000 rules, the procedures you must follow to the T in every type of job," (page 204) regional rivalries along with the current economic, social, political, racial and journalistic divisions. He recognized that you learn more about a person, or in this case a people, by close observation. And that sporting culture is often an accurate barometer of a country's pulse as a nation: "Trust the Process is the most American slogan there is." (Page 204)
The author now understands America in a unique way. His first-hand perspectives about various American cities and locales are an excellent resource in and of themselves. This book goes well beyond sporting themes which lends a significant educational aspect:
A True Reporter
Capodanno al Viking Stadium pic.twitter.com/22u4BD8sA4— Riccardo Pratesi (@rprat75) December 31, 2017
"Celebrating the New Year at Viking Stadium."
This type of book would have been a rigorous journalistic effort for a domestic writer let alone a foreign one. He knows the players and coaches that he covers inside out and not only the big names. Pratesi learned where these athletes came from, the familial, societal and sporting environments that shaped them, to present a complete portrait. The author can recite NBA history with the same verve as his Italian football counterpart, La Serie A.This book is a deep look into the culture of the NBA on and off of the court.
Pratesi also provided an enlightening look how NBA beat writers do their jobs to provide their readers with the best sources of information. He witnessed how journalistic political-correctness was a sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of American reporters and commentators. Pratesi also graciously gave credit to his fellow NBA reporters, and other journalists who he has encountered during his many travels, with mentions by name in this book.
Let's take a longer look at this book's detailed, informative, entertaining and unique content.
2. Organized Format
Se volete leggere i racconti mirati di Marco delle sue esperienze da Warriors, Raptors, Nola, Bulls, Spurs, Kings, Hornets, Hawks..ma pure quelli di Messina, del Gallo, di Datome, di Antetokounmpo, Hayward e di 50 protagonisti Nba con cui ho parlato per i libro sapete come fare.. pic.twitter.com/xthyfd1iSN— Riccardo Pratesi (@rprat75) May 6, 2018
"If you would like to read the focused accounts of Marco and his experiences with the Warriors, Raptors, Pelicans, Bulls, Spurs, Kings, Hornets and Hawks, but also those of Ettore Messina, of Danilo Gallinari, Gigi Datome, Giannis Anteokounmpo, Gordon Hayward and 50 other NBA stars whom I spoke with for this book, you know what to do."
Italian superstar, Marco Belinelli, with Pratesi's book.
There is a table of contents, an introduction by the author, 30 concise chapters presented in alphabetical order by each NBA club, along with an author synopsis. The length of this book is 288 pages in the hardcover edition. A Kindle edition has not yet been released.
3. Writing Style
Coprire il Milan e' pure l'occasione per rapportarsi con appassionati Nba come Davide Calabria. L'ho intervistato (video in arrivo in tarda serata) e abbiamo parlato di pallone e palla a spicchi....E pure di 30su30, naturalmente pic.twitter.com/pmflx1jC3s— Riccardo Pratesi (@rprat75) July 29, 2018
"Covering AC Milan also presents an opportunity to get in touch with NBA enthusiasts such as Davide Calabria. I interviewed him (the video will come out later this afternoon) and we spoke about Italian football and basketball. And also about "30 for 30", of course."
Davide Calabria of AC Milan during a visit to Minneapolis, Minnesota, in July 2018 where he faced Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup. He also learned about American football with the Minnesota Vikings. In an interview for La Gazzetta dello Sport with Pratesi, Calabria compared the Italian soccer club to the Philadelphia 76ers: "Trust the process." AC Milan is now owned by an American investment group, Elliott Management, as of July 2018.
Riccardo Pratesi was born in Siena, Tuscany, and is an acclaimed Italian sports journalist. He has lived in the USA since 2014 where he focuses on the NFL, NBA, along with NCAA basketball and football, respectively. Previously, Riccardo covered the Italian national soccer team and Juventus FC for the largest sports daily in Italy, La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Riccardo is now based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the NBA correspondent of the Timberwolves specifically, and the league in general, for La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sport 24, respectively. He also is a contributor to Buckets. You can follow Riccardo on Twitter @rprat75.
