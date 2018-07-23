New bosses hoping to inspire Chelsea and Arsenal back into the top four

|Image credit: Anonimo58.
Maurizio Sarri.
We preview the new managers and potential signings at Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC, respectively, for the upcoming 2018/2019 Barclays Premier League.
1. New Managers at both London clubs
Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has taken over from compatriot Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, while ex-Paris Saint-Germain chief Unai Emery has replaced Arsene Wenger in Arsenal's hot-seat.
Read on as we look at the London duo's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next term.
2. Big job for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea
Sarri has a massive task on his hands at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea needing to improve their squad after finishing 30 points adrift of champions Manchester City last season.
There are doubts over the futures of Eden Hazard, Willian, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and Alvaro Morata, while Gary Cahill could be on his way out of the club.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to join Real Madrid this summer, leaving Sarri with plenty of work to do ahead of Chelsea's opening league game at Huddersfield Town.
Resolving Hazard's future is likely to be the new manager's biggest priority. The Belgian playmaker appears eager to join Madrid, although a £150 million asking price could see them cool their interest.
Sarri has already started reshaping his squad, with Jorginho following his former boss from Napoli, but further reinforcements are expected.
Gonzalo Higuain, Aleksandr Golovin and Daniele Rugani are amongst the players who have been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer. The Blues are priced at 8/11 to finish in the top four next season, but check out expekt games before wagering on the outcome.
3. Unai Emery fancied to improve the Gunners
The former Sevilla boss certainly has big shoes to fill at the Emirates Stadium.
Despite coming in for plenty of criticism over the past couple of seasons, Wenger's status as an Arsenal legend is guaranteed.
Emery has already been busy in the transfer market this summer, signing six new players as he bids to improve Arsenal's fortunes on the pitch.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has arrived from Bayer Leverkusen and he will add some much-need stability between the sticks.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichsteiner look solid acquisitions in defence, while Lucas Torreira will provide extra bite in the middle of the park.
Youngsters Matteo Guendouzi and Sam Greenwood have also signed for Arsenal, but it is unlikely that they will be the last incomings this summer.
Emery will mould Arsenal into a far more difficult team to beat next season and the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur shouldn't take their places in the top four for granted.
