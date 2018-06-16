Lionel Messi: "I feel responsible for us not bringing home the three points."

| Image credits:
Anchor Sports and FIFA.
Lionel Messi gave his post mortem after the 1-1 draw with World Cup debutantes, Iceland, in Moscow today. Sergio Aguero scored the opener and Alfred Finnbogason countered with a historic equalizer. Messi's poorly taken spot kick was saved by Hannes Halledorrson. It was one of the Argentinean captain's 11 shots on the day in this preliminary match of Group D.
Iceland shut Messi and his teammates down with a well-organized, tenacious defense for most of the game to secure their first point in World Cup competition. It was a historic day for the Icelandic side and one to forget for el Albiceleste of Argentina. Croatia beat Nigeria, 2-0, in Kaliningrad to place themselves as group leaders. Javier Mascherano became the all-time caps leader for Argentina with 144 surpassing Javier Zanetti.
Contents:
1. On the draw.
2. On the missed penalty itself.
3. On the effects of the missed penalty.
4. On the aftermath.
Let's see what Leo had to say.
1. On the draw:
Dos indicadores que explican el 1-1 de Islândia y Argentina. La posesión de la pelota fue abismal (78% para Argentina) pero el jugador que completó más pases fue Mascherano de mitad de cancha para atrás. Messi, una vez más, no tuvo un socio a la altura para escapar del laberinto. pic.twitter.com/iRHr5Jq2HU— Danilo Costas (@DCostas8) June 16, 2018
"Two stats explain the 1-1 between Iceland and Argentina. Ball possession was abysmal (78% for Argentina) but the player who completed the most passes was Mascherano from the deep midfield. Messi, once again, didn't have a teammate up top to escape the labyrinth."
"I feel responsible for us not bringing home the three points. I was gutted after the penalty miss. But now, it has to make us stronger. It's obvious I feel responsible. Converting that penalty would have calmed us down. It was a goal that had to be made at the right time."
2. On the missed penalty itself:
"I decided right then (on where to place it). I wanted to place it at the far pole but it ended up at medium height."#MundialTelemundo ¡ #Messi perdona el penal y #ARG sigue sin poder superar a #ISL! pic.twitter.com/2q31iMNYol— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 16, 2018
3. On the effects of the missed penalty:
#MundialTelemundo @A_Finnbogason marcó el primer gol en la historia de #ISL y así lo gritó @AndresCantorGOL pic.twitter.com/93uOZde52p— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 16, 2018
"If I had converted it, it would have made them open up. And that would have changed everything. We did good things and others not so well. The good thing is that we controlled the ball. We always had it and moved it around well from side to side. The bad thing is that we didn't find spaces between the lines and that also cost us trying to get through."
4. On the aftermath:
People celebrate #Iceland goal against #Argentina at the #WorldCupRussia2018 today. And it is #raining ! #weather #WorldCup @WorldCupBible #cnnireport #football @argentinasoccer @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/QIJPq5489Z— Iceland Photos (@dorisig) June 16, 2018
"We'll stay calm. You don't have to go crazy about it or get upset and hurt because we deserved to win the game. And those three points would have given us much more tranquility. The idea is still the same: To win the next two games.
Now, you have to rest up well and prepare for the game versus Croatia. Which will be equally difficult as this one. We don't lack in commitment. Iceland cost us because they closed down space well and didn't give us any holes to go through. And from one shot you can create a goal-scoring chance."
Spanish source:
Clarin Deportes: Lionel Messi: "Me siento responsable por no habernos llevado los tres puntos"; 16/6/2018.
Related Articles:
Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015.
www.worldfootballcommentaries.com: Unbiased journalism and unique content since November 2006.
Contact | About | Home Tweet
No comments:
Post a Comment