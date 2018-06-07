Home | About | Contact | Sidebar Table of Contents | Publisher's Choice
Thursday, June 7, 2018

Group Phase Predictions for the 2018 FIFA World Cup by José Mourinho

José Mourinho
Image credit: Дмитрий Голубович 
Synopsis:

José Mourinho, the current manager of Manchester United, makes his group round predictions for the upcoming World Cup for the RT television network in Russia.

 Contents:

 1. Group Round Predictions.
2. Video Presentation by Mr. Mourinho.
3. The Elimination Round Bracket.








1. Group Round Predictions
Image credit: FIFA.















Mr. Mourinho, the manager of Manchester United, is doing commentary work for RT in Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
"I don't want to be emotional but I have to be. I will go to contradictions because I want my players to win. But I also want my players to go on a holiday. So, this is going to be tough."
He made the following group round predictions:

Group A:

Uruguay (winner)
Russia (runner-up)

Group B:

Spain (winner)
Portugal (runner-up)

Group C:

France (winner)
Australia (runner-up)

Group D:

Argentina (winner)
Nigeria (runner-up)

Group E:

Brazil (winner)
Switzerland (runner-up)

Group F:

Germany (winner)
Mexico (runner-up)

Group G:

England (winner)
Belgium (runner-up)

Group H:

Senegal (winner)
Poland (runner-up)

 What do you think of his predictions? 
2. Video Presentation by Mr. Mourinho

Source: Gazzetta TV.
3. The Elimination Round
Round of 16Quarter-finalsSemi-finalsFinal
30 June – Sochi
Winner Group A
6 July – Nizhny Novgorod
Runner-up Group B
Winner Match 49
30 June – Kazan
Winner Match 50
Winner Group C
10 July – Saint Petersburg
Runner-up Group D
Winner Match 57
2 July – Samara
Winner Match 58
Winner Group E
6 July – Kazan
Runner-up Group F
Winner Match 53
2 July – Rostov-on-Don
Winner Match 54
Winner Group G
15 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
Runner-up Group H
Winner Match 61
1 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
Winner Match 62
Winner Group B
7 July – Sochi
Runner-up Group A
Winner Match 51
1 July – Nizhny Novgorod
Winner Match 52
Winner Group D
11 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
Runner-up Group C
Winner Match 59
3 July – Saint Petersburg
Winner Match 60Third place play-off
Winner Group F
7 July – Samara14 July – Saint Petersburg
Runner-up Group E
Winner Match 55Loser Match 61
3 July – Moscow (Otkrytiye)
Winner Match 56Loser Match 62
Winner Group H
Runner-up Group G

Chart courtesy of Wikipedia.

