Group Phase Predictions for the 2018 FIFA World Cup by José Mourinho

José Mourinho, the current manager of Manchester United, makes his group round predictions for the upcoming World Cup for the RT television network in Russia.
1. Group Round Predictions
Mr. Mourinho, the manager of Manchester United, is doing commentary work for RT in Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
"I don't want to be emotional but I have to be. I will go to contradictions because I want my players to win. But I also want my players to go on a holiday. So, this is going to be tough."He made the following group round predictions:
Group A:
Uruguay (winner)
Russia (runner-up)
Group B:
Spain (winner)
Portugal (runner-up)
Group C:
France (winner)
Australia (runner-up)
Group D:
Argentina (winner)
Nigeria (runner-up)
Group E:
Brazil (winner)
Switzerland (runner-up)
Group F:
Germany (winner)
Mexico (runner-up)
Group G:
England (winner)
Belgium (runner-up)
Group H:
Senegal (winner)
Poland (runner-up)
What do you think of his predictions?
2. Video Presentation by Mr. Mourinho
Source: Gazzetta TV.
|Round of 16
|Quarter-finals
|Semi-finals
|Final
|30 June – Sochi
|Winner Group A
|6 July – Nizhny Novgorod
|Runner-up Group B
|Winner Match 49
|30 June – Kazan
|Winner Match 50
|Winner Group C
|10 July – Saint Petersburg
|Runner-up Group D
|Winner Match 57
|2 July – Samara
|Winner Match 58
|Winner Group E
|6 July – Kazan
|Runner-up Group F
|Winner Match 53
|2 July – Rostov-on-Don
|Winner Match 54
|Winner Group G
|15 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
|Runner-up Group H
|Winner Match 61
|1 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
|Winner Match 62
|Winner Group B
|7 July – Sochi
|Runner-up Group A
|Winner Match 51
|1 July – Nizhny Novgorod
|Winner Match 52
|Winner Group D
|11 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
|Runner-up Group C
|Winner Match 59
|3 July – Saint Petersburg
|Winner Match 60
|Third place play-off
|Winner Group F
|7 July – Samara
|14 July – Saint Petersburg
|Runner-up Group E
|Winner Match 55
|Loser Match 61
|3 July – Moscow (Otkrytiye)
|Winner Match 56
|Loser Match 62
|Winner Group H
|Runner-up Group G
