Cristiano Ronaldo: "I don't worry about individual records."

|Image credit: Анна Нэсси.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a historic goal to give Portugal a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco (who are now eliminated from the tournament) during Group B play in Moscow. It was Cristiano's fourth goal in two games and places Portugal atop of their group with four points. Spain will face Iran later today (Spain has one point and Iran is on three, respectively.)
Cristiano scored his 85th goal for Portugal which passed the European national team men's record held by the legendary Ferenc Puskás of Hungary. It was ironic that a Real Madrid player broke the record of another iconic legend of Los Blancos. Ali Daei of Iran holds the men's world record at 109 according to Paul Carr.
Mehdi Benatia, the Juventus defender who is Morocco's captain, had at least two clear chances to equalize but was unable to convert. Unfortunately in this era of social media, Benatia may be remembered more for a simulation incident that involved Pepe of Portugal.
1. On his flash interview after the game:
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal was enough to give Portugal the win over Morocco.— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018
Check out the highlights in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BAEWy8v1So
"I don't worry about records.
The most important thing was to win today to position ourselves to go through to the next round.
We played against a strong enough team. Morocco played well...
But we earned the three points, and we now have four. We are a step towards qualification and that is our primary objective to continue with our work.
Obviously, I'm happy to have scored the winning goal." (1)
2. On how well Morocco played:
#MundialTelemundo @Cristiano alcanza 8⃣5⃣ goles a nivel internacional ¡Y ya es el nuevo MÁXIMO GOLEADOR EUROPEO a nivel selección! pic.twitter.com/oM9OYAVMA8— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 20, 2018
"We knew that we were going to play against a team that would leave everything out on the pitch.
They came after us quite forcibly and they surprised us with a very high level of intensity.
We defended against them well enough.
We're going to take things game-to-game and try to finish top of our group, if possible." (2)
3. On remarks by Portugal's manager, Fernando Santos
#MundialTelemundo ¡Muy cerca estuvo #MAR del empate antes del descanso! Pero @MedhiBenatia no logró definirla dentro del área pic.twitter.com/YLwnwKecDt— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 20, 2018
"Clearly, Cristiano is like a Port wine. He knows how to perfect his abilities: technical, physical, tactical. And each time, he just gets better with age.
He is a player who is in constant evolution. He knows himself very well. He doesn't want to do today the same thing that he did five or six years ago. And he is not going to do it in the years that follow...
What benefits Cristiano is his solidarity with the team and his talent. All teams benefit from this and I say that we'll continue to benefit from it...
Was Ronaldo left alone? There were 66,000 people in the stadium (laughing). He can't be left alone just like many people and players. There isn't anybody who can play alone. He has a team to accompany him.
We were playing a 4-4-2 with two men up two mobile men up front with the thought that one of them could help out in the midfield. I felt that we had lost control of that area and we had to change the formation to a 4-3-3 which isn't our style, in order to achieve numerical equality to match up with Morocco in the midfield." (3)Portuguese sources: A Bola, 20/6/2018.
