Book Review | "Bring The Noise": The Jürgen Klopp Story by Raphael Honigstein

My Book Review Portfolio:

My portfolio also contains titles that are rarely discussed in English-speaking media such as the autobiographies of Roberto Baggio, Stefano Borgonovo, Antonio Conte, Alessandro Del Piero, Giuseppe Rossi, Arrigo Sacchi, Diego Simeone and Giovanni Trapattoni, respectively.

You will also find a review about Carlo Ancelotti's excellent book on tactics. There are excerpts from a factual novel about Gaetano Scirea along with Francesco Totti's humorous yet historical guidebook on ancient Rome.

Steve Amoia is my favorite US-based reviewer of soccer books. His take on the new Klinsmann book by @Erik_Kirschbaum https://t.co/AZmtwM2qyB — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) May 10, 2016



