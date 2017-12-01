The 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw, Elimination Bracket and Host Cities

|Image credit: FIFA.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup draw took place in Moscow on 1 December 2017. The 32 teams were drawn into eight groups. The competition will begin on 14 June 2018 with Russia v. Saudi Arabia. After the initial round-robin, two teams from each group will enter the elimination phase.
The World Cup final will take place on 15 July 2018 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
Contents:
1. The Eight Groups.
2. The Elimination Round.
3. The 11 Host Cities and Stadia.
1. The Eight Groups:
Here they are! The groups for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia! 🇷🇺🙌— #WorldCupDraw 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2017
Which game are you most looking forward to?! 😁#WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/CYBTaqkgpF
2. The Elimination Round:
|Round of 16
|Quarter-finals
|Semi-finals
|Final
|30 June – Sochi
|Winner Group A
|6 July – Nizhny Novgorod
|Runner-up Group B
|Winner Match 49
|30 June – Kazan
|Winner Match 50
|Winner Group C
|10 July – Saint Petersburg
|Runner-up Group D
|Winner Match 57
|2 July – Samara
|Winner Match 58
|Winner Group E
|6 July – Kazan
|Runner-up Group F
|Winner Match 53
|2 July – Rostov-on-Don
|Winner Match 54
|Winner Group G
|15 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
|Runner-up Group H
|Winner Match 61
|1 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
|Winner Match 62
|Winner Group B
|7 July – Sochi
|Runner-up Group A
|Winner Match 51
|1 July – Nizhny Novgorod
|Winner Match 52
|Winner Group D
|11 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
|Runner-up Group C
|Winner Match 59
|3 July – Saint Petersburg
|Winner Match 60
|Third place play-off
|Winner Group F
|7 July – Samara
|14 July – Saint Petersburg
|Runner-up Group E
|Winner Match 55
|Loser Match 61
|3 July – Moscow (Otkrytiye)
|Winner Match 56
|Loser Match 62
|Winner Group H
|Runner-up Group G
3. The 11 Host Cities and Stadia:
Prepare yourself for the draw with our video about the host cities and stadiums of the 2018 World Cup!https://t.co/YZUF8MWomi#WorldCupDraw #2018FIFAWORLDCUP #WorldCup2018— Football Romantics (@FootyRomantics) December 1, 2017
Excellent work by Football Romantics and Henry Bushnell.Put together team-by-team World Cup schedules, with a (hopefully) helpful map of Russia and the host cities: https://t.co/JVrcB23qIT pic.twitter.com/1BjGWYza3N— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) December 1, 2017
Can Germany become the first country to win consecutive men's World Cups since Brazil in 1962? Will Brazil be able to erase their bad memories from the last World Cup? Who might be the surprise teams at this event?
Best wishes to your favorite team.
