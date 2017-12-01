Home | About | Contact | Sidebar Table of Contents | Publisher's Choice
Friday, December 1, 2017

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw, Elimination Bracket and Host Cities


2018 FIFA World Cup.svg
Image credit: FIFA.
Synopsis:

The 2018 FIFA World Cup draw took place in Moscow on 1 December 2017. The 32 teams were drawn into eight groups. The competition will begin on 14 June 2018 with Russia v. Saudi Arabia. After the initial round-robin, two teams from each group will enter the elimination phase.

The World Cup final will take place on 15 July 2018 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Contents:

1. The Eight Groups.
2. The Elimination Round.
3. The 11 Host Cities and Stadia.


1. The Eight Groups:



2. The Elimination Round:
Round of 16Quarter-finalsSemi-finalsFinal
30 June – Sochi
Winner Group A
6 July – Nizhny Novgorod
Runner-up Group B
Winner Match 49
30 June – Kazan
Winner Match 50
Winner Group C
10 July – Saint Petersburg
Runner-up Group D
Winner Match 57
2 July – Samara
Winner Match 58
Winner Group E
6 July – Kazan
Runner-up Group F
Winner Match 53
2 July – Rostov-on-Don
Winner Match 54
Winner Group G
15 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
Runner-up Group H
Winner Match 61
1 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
Winner Match 62
Winner Group B
7 July – Sochi
Runner-up Group A
Winner Match 51
1 July – Nizhny Novgorod
Winner Match 52
Winner Group D
11 July – Moscow (Luzhniki)
Runner-up Group C
Winner Match 59
3 July – Saint Petersburg
Winner Match 60Third place play-off
Winner Group F
7 July – Samara14 July – Saint Petersburg
Runner-up Group E
Winner Match 55Loser Match 61
3 July – Moscow (Otkrytiye)
Winner Match 56Loser Match 62
Winner Group H
Runner-up Group G

Chart courtesy of Wikipedia.

3. The 11 Host Cities and Stadia:
Excellent work by Football Romantics and Henry Bushnell.

Can Germany become the first country to win consecutive men's World Cups since Brazil in 1962? Will Brazil be able to erase their bad memories from the last World Cup? Who might be the surprise teams at this event?

Best wishes to your favorite team.



Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015. 
