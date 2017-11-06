Book Review: "I Think Therefore I Play" by Andrea Pirlo with Alessandro Alciato

|Image credit: BackPagePress Ltd. and
Andrea Pirlo pens his provocative and informative autobiography with football journalist, Alessandro Alciato.
Contents:
1. Introduction.
2. Organized Format with a Stellar Translation.
3. Writing Style and Content.
4. Pictures.
5. Other Notable Quotes.
6. About the Co-Author.
"Andrea Pirlo is a player who belongs to everyone. Guys like him should be a protected species... Pirlo brings people together because he is football... He's the essence of the game.
I got to know a fantastic man, Gaetano Scirea. It's uncanny how closely Andrea resembles him. Their way of conducting themselves is identical. On rare occasions when these silent leaders choose to say something, the rest of the dressing room shuts up and listens."
|Cesare Prandelli.
--- Cesare Prandelli, "I Think Therefore I Play", by Andrea Pirlo with Alessandro Alciato, translated from the Italian by Mark Palmer, and published by BackPagePress Limited with a list price of £ 9.99 and $11.93, respectively. (Pages v to viii).
1. Introduction
The fact that Pirlo's national team boss, Cesare Prandelli, wrote the introduction for his book spoke volumes. To be compared to an iconic Italian legend such as Gaetano Scirea was the icing on the cake. We have watched the skills of Pirlo for many years both at club and country. His stellar performances at the Euro 2012 tournament, along with his key role in Italy's 2006 World Cup victory, made global headlines.
"Stai calmo e passala a Pirlo" (Stay calm and pass it to Pirlo) became a cult saying and a tee-shirt. Pirlo was there, designed the tee-shirt and everyone else enjoyed his sublime skills. Well, perhaps not Joe Hart of England, but that is a discussion for another time.
Pirlo, as Mr. Prandelli noted, is a silent leader. We rarely have heard him give detailed interviews although since his arrival at Juventus, Pirlo has made a concerted effort to be more available to the press. This book perhaps is an extension of that decision to be more forthcoming in public. His title was well-chosen: This is a welcome, thoughtful look, into one of the most cerebral and visionary footballers of the modern era.
The book starts with a 2011 discussion between Pirlo and Adriano Galliani where the Milan supremo tells Pirlo not to use a Milan-inscribed pen to sign his Juventus contract. It ends with Pirlo looking at his watch that ironically reads, "21:21" (9:21 p.m.).
I also liked that the translator decided to use copious amounts of footnotes to explain subtleties that might be lost on a non-Italian audience. For example, "Grazie Roma by Antonello Venditti was a big hit in the wake of the club's 1983 scudetto win and is still sung by fans today." (Page 22, footnote 9). Or "Silvio Berlusconi is known as presidente operaio, a reference to his pride in being a self-made man." (Page 136, footnote 54).
This book was a brilliantly executed and flawless translation that transmitted the Italian source text seamlessly into English. I read the original Italian version and was very impressed how smoothly Pirlo sounded in English. His wit, irony, touches of arrogance, poetic license, crudeness and humor were all captured. The Italians have a saying, 'The translator is a traitor." That was not the case here and you will read Pirlo as if he spoke English fluently.
Let's now see what happens between the opening and closing whistles.
3. Writing Style and Content
|Andrea Pirlo in action with Juventus.
Displays of Arrogance and Unsurprising Bitterness over Milan Exit
At times, arrogance leaks through Pirlo's narrative in a subtle, and not so subtle, fashion. He didn't like that Milan was ready to place him on the "scrap heap" and make the midfield maestro an afterthought instead of the fulcrum of the team he helped to define for nearly a decade. Pirlo took it very personally which might explain his decision to transfer to Milan's arch rivals, Juventus.
Ironically and interestingly, Pirlo's narrative seems to give more importance to his two years at the Old Lady than the previous 10 at Milan. For example, he had specific chapters about Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Conte, respectively, from Juventus. Not that he diminished his stellar years with Milan; however, that experience comes off as nine splendid seasons and one to be forgotten which hastened his departure.
" 'Andrea, our coach Massimiliano Allegri reckons that if you stay, you won't be able to play in front of the defense. He's got a different role in mind for you. Still in midfield, but on the left.'
One small detail: I still thought I could give of my best playing in front of the defense. If the sea's deep, a fish can breathe... 'Thanks, but I really can't accept. There's a three-year deal on the table at Juventus.'
'For goodness' sake, don't use it (a Milan-inscribed pen) to sign for Juventus... Thanks for everything, Andrea.' " (Pages 2-3)
Pirlo also included several conversations, some verbatim, that he had with fellow players and coaches over the years. It is rare for a famous Italian player, and perhaps other well-known athletes, to share such things outside of the sacred confines of the changing room. Some who read these dialogues (along with other personal details about players/coaches) may not like them. Whether the principals in these conversations gave permission to disclose such conversations was not provided. Pirlo has a very precise memory and his detail in this area was significant.
Early Years Not Fully Detailed
I thought his choice, along with the journalist co-author who agreed, to begin the book with an ill-fated farewell meeting with Adriano Galliani was surprising. Perhaps it was done for shock value to grab your attention. You may ask, as I did, why would they start an autobiography there and not from a more positive point in his life? Pirlo did not include much information about his childhood or adolescence. That was one area where readers might yearn for more details to better understand environments that produced the player and the man.
Here were a few insights into his early years:
"From a young age, I knew I was a better player than the others, and for that very reason tongues were soon wagging. 'Who does that kid think he is? Maradona?' That's the line they used most often. Spurred on by their jealousy, they'd say it deliberately loudly, trying to provoke a reaction. They didn't realize they were actually paying me the biggest compliment. Maradona, for fuck's sake!" (Page 8)
"I was 14 and playing for the Brescia youths. I say playing for them, but in actual fact they were playing against me. 'Pass me the ball.' Silence. Strange: I'd shouted it loudly, and my Italian was pretty good. 'Guys, pass me the ball.' Still nothing. A silence so deafening that I could hear my words echoing around.... They were treating me like some kind of leper, just because I was better than them at football." (Page 9)
"I consider myself particularly fortunate: I know Antonio Conte. I've worked with a lot of coaches in my time, and he's the one who surprised me the most. One little speech, a few simple words, was all it took to win me over.... Conte was like a man possessed, the very essence of Juventus burned deep into his soul." (Pages 53-54)
"I could hear Sepp Blatter rambling on in the distance. The same guy whose self-evident dislike for Italy had led him to delegate what he considered the horrible task of presenting us with the World Cup in 2006." (Page 71)
On Andrea Agnelli:
This book's title brilliantly reflected its superb content along with its protagonist. Pirlo is a thinking-man's player par excellence with uncommon vision and accuracy on the pitch. He also demonstrated his literary and observation skills off of the pitch in this intriguing, provocative and beautifully written book.
"Stay calm and pass it to Pirlo".
6. About the Co-Author
