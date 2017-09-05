5 Top Games to Watch This Weekend

Image courtesy of Barnes & Noble
and Anchor Sports.
Betting odds for five top games to watch this weekend in the Bundesliga, Eredivisie, La Liga and Serie A, respectively.
Contents:
1. Serie A: Sampdoria v AS Roma - Saturday
2. Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - Saturday
3. La Liga: Barcelona v Espanyol - Saturday
4. Eredivisie: SC Heerenveen v PSV Eindhoven - Sunday
5. Serie A: Lazio v AC Milan - Sunday
There's plenty of football action across Europe this weekend, with many leading teams involved in some mouth-watering match-ups.
In Serie A, Sampdoria put their unbeaten record on the line on Saturday when they host AS Roma. Barcelona will defend their 100% La Liga record as they take on local rivals Espanyol. German champions Bayern Munich are also in action on Saturday when they visit Hoffenheim.
Unbeaten PSV Eindhoven head to SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie on Sunday hoping for a fourth win in a row, while the top game in Serie A sees Lazio take on AC Milan. Read on for our preview of each game.
1. Serie A - Sampdoria v AS Roma - Saturday
Sampdoria have made an impressive start to the new season, recording a pair of 2-1 victories over Benevento and Fiorentina.
Fabio Quagliarella has scored three goals in those games and he is 2/1 to get on the scoresheet this weekend. Check out these no deposit free bets before wagering on the game.
Roma beat Atalanta 1-0 on the opening day of the season, but they followed up with a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Inter.
Sampdoria defeated Roma 3-2 in the corresponding fixture last season and can be backed at 28/1 to repeat the feat this weekend.
2. Bundesliga - Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - Saturday
Title favourites Bayern already have six points in the bag and look a good bet to make it nine at Hoffenheim on Saturday.
Striker Robert Lewandowski has scored three of Bayern's five goals this season and he is around 9/4 to score first this weekend.
Bayern have easily seen off Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen this term, and with odds of 4/9 on offer to win again they will be the cornerstone of many multiple bets this weekend.
Hoffenheim have picked up four points from their two games this season and beat Bayern 1-0 when they met back in April. Odds of 22/1 could look generous if Bayern have another off day.
3. La Liga - Barcelona v Espanyol - Saturday
Barca have secured 2-0 victories over Real Betis and Alaves this term without getting out of second gear.
Another 2-0 success is priced at 7/1, while the 13/8 on offer for Lionel Messi to score two or more goals in the match could also pay dividends.
Barcelona comfortably did the double over their city rivals last season, but if you fancy Espanyol to pull off a shock perhaps the 50/1 available for a 1-0 success would be the way to play.
4. Eredivisie - SC Heerenveen v PSV Eindhoven - Sunday
PSV have rattled off three wins in a row, but they may find things tricky against Heerenveen.
Last year's meetings between the two sides were both close affairs, so odds of 8/1 for a 1-1 draw are certainly worth a second look.
PSV's Marco van Ginkel has already scored twice this season and he can be backed at 13/2 to score first this weekend.
A win for the visitors and both teams to score is priced at 9/5. With the two sides totalling 15 goals between them this term that looks a solid wager.
5. Serie A - Lazio v AC Milan - Sunday
Milan have won both their games so far, but Sunday's fixture against Lazio is likely to be the toughest test they've faced.
Lazio are also off to a decent start after picking up four points, and they recorded a 1-1 draw in this match last season.
A repeat of that scoreline is priced at 6/1, although if you fancy a Sunday night goal-fest you can back 3-3 at odds of 45/1.
Milan's Patrick Crutone has scored in both games this season and he is available at 2/1 to extend that run this weekend.
Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015.
Contact | About | Home Tweet
No comments:
Post a Comment