5 Top Games to Watch This Weekend

"I was whistled by those who worship Francesco Totti. I have a strong side. You will see... Let me ask you something? You say that I made Totti quit? But if Totti was still able to play, how come you (the media) couldn't convince him to continue?



I came to play against rivals who are still in my heart. Players who gave me so much. Today, I received a gift from Eden Dzeko. It was from the time he gave a thought to all of his teammates for having won Serie A's top-scorer trophy. And today, he gave it to me. Once, it happened that I had to play against my brother. And my father, who watched us, said one or the other has to win. Football is like this."





--- Luciano Spalletti after his triumphant return to the Stadio Olimpico (AS Roma 1 - Internazionale 3).



