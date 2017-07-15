Home | About | Contact | Our Contributors | Sidebar Table of Contents

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Leonardo Bonucci Bids Farewell to Juventus F.C.

Synopsis

Italian international, Leonardo Bonucci, authored an emotional farewell to Juventus F.C. after his surprising transfer was finalized to Serie A rivals, AC Milan. 

I have always maintained that you don't sell your top players to enrich a rival; however, there may be much behind the scenes that prompted this move. The fact remains that two world-class players, Dani Alves, and now Bonucci, have departed the Old Lady this summer.


"Seven years have gone by. Seven years of wins, of realized dreams, of growth that occurred toward an empathetic and exceptional bond with Juventus in its absolute entirety.



Six titles that were all experienced and won by fighting.

Surely, there remains a great regret for not having won the Champions League. However, greater is the pride for the successes that we obtained and to have been a part of a great family.

I have always given everything, truly, to the very end.



I have received, given and learned.

Today, what I see looking behind me is a rather splendid history which is worthy to conclude in full respect and affection. Without damaging what I experienced with the club, the team captain, and the fans.

Thank you for everything, Juventus."


Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015. 
