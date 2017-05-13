Juan Arango Launches a Trilingual Podcast at Beyond The Pitch

|Image courtesy of Juan G. Arango.
Juan Arango (@juang_arango) has just joined one of my previous contributor projects, Beyond The Pitch, to become the first trilingual podcaster in world football.
1. Rebranding of Beyond The Pitch:
Beyond The Pitch had a rebranding during the past year and recently joined the prestigious NBC Sports Podcast Network. The addition of Juan will add great value to their domestic and international coverage in my opinion.
2. About Juan G. Arango:
BTP announcement! Absolutely delighted @JuanG_Arango https://t.co/YXXHNpb2J8— Beyond the Pitch (@BeyondthePitch) May 6, 2017
Juan, who is based in Miami, Florida, brings a wealth of commentary and language expertise to this new project. I was a guest on his "Mad About Fútbol" podcast several years ago. He has shared Spanish and Portuguese to English translations and interpretations via Twitter for many years. Juan brings an unique commentary style, pulls no punches, and interacts with his global audience to great effect whether you agree or disagree with him.
3. Juan's First Podcast:
I'm pleased to see Juan partner with a well-known project that Phil Brown has managed for several years. Beyond The Pitch tackles topics in a manner that few others do. They provide another serious voice to American and international soccer journalism as coverage of the sport grows domestically in the USA. By giving Juan this type of language platform, Beyond The Pitch understands the importance that polyglot commentators and analysts bring to an increasingly competitive landscape.
All the best wishes to Juan and Beyond The Pitch in their new endeavor.
4. Podcast Link:
Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015.
