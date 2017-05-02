Home | About | Our Contributors | Contact | Editor's Choice

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

CalcioLand with David Amoyal

Image courtesy of David Amoyal
and iTunes.
Synopsis:

Italian football and international transfer news journalist, David Amoyal, launches his first podcast.








David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) has created a new podcast with a focus on Italian football, the transfer market and discussions with prominent football journalists, respectively. David christened his new endeavor with the Italian word for football (Calcio) and Land as a homage to one of his favorite sports news sites, Grantland by Bill Simmons. His producer for this project is Alex Goldberg.


The passion of Italian football commentary.

I believe you will learn much from this podcast. David grew up in Padova, Italy, and brings an unique perspective about Italian calcio to an Anglophone audience. He has been a significant contributor to the Gianluca DiMarzio transfer news site where he began English language translations four years ago. David is also a contributor at Calciomercato.com, ESPN and Sirius XMFC, respectively.

I am certain that this new podcast will be successful and educational. Please listen and/or subscribe when you have a chance.

All the best wishes to David and Alex with their new endeavor.



Links to the Podcast


 Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015. 
