Home | About | Our Contributors | Contact | Editor's Choice

"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." --- Steve Amoia, Publisher, November 2006.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Soccer and Other Musings by Dan Leo



I am pleased to announce that a great friend of World Football Commentaries, and a former contributor, Dan Leo, has initiated a new project on YouTube entitled, "Soccer and Other Musings." Dan has also been a contributor at Soccerlens and Beyond The Pitch, respectively.

Dan has the unique ability to provide concise and detailed analysis at the same time which is a rare talent. One of my favorite contributions to this site was a comprehensive discussion that Dan had with Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated (and now Fox Sports.)

Please take a look at a few of Dan's commentaries and be sure to subscribe to his YouTube channel for future updates.



 On Juventus v. Barcelona (11 April 2017).



 On the 4-2-3-1 with Arsene Wenger and Arsenal.



On Chelsea, Liverpool, and Dreams of Europe.

Related Articles


Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015. 
Contact | About | Home Link Bookmark and ShareLink
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,

Featured At

Featured in Football Filter Featured in Alltop
Open Directory Project Soccer News and Media

Copyright © 2006-2017 by Steve Amoia. All rights reserved. The football highlights widget is provided by Football Highlights 247.com and links to videos at their site.