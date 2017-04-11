Home | About | Our Contributors | Contact | Editor's Choice
"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." --- Steve Amoia, Publisher, November 2006.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Soccer and Other Musings by Dan Leo
I am pleased to announce that a great friend of World Football Commentaries, and a former contributor, Dan Leo, has initiated a new project on YouTube entitled, "Soccer and Other Musings." Dan has also been a contributor at Soccerlens and Beyond The Pitch, respectively.
Dan has the unique ability to provide concise and detailed analysis at the same time which is a rare talent. One of my favorite contributions to this site was a comprehensive discussion that Dan had with Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated (and now Fox Sports.)
Please take a look at a few of Dan's commentaries and be sure to subscribe to his YouTube channel for future updates.
On Juventus v. Barcelona (11 April 2017).
On the 4-2-3-1 with Arsene Wenger and Arsenal.
On Chelsea, Liverpool, and Dreams of Europe.
