Product Review: adidas Tiro 15 Training Pant - Black and White

This classic, timeless and traditional training garment is part of a larger selection of women's and men's soccer pants at SoccerPro. Let's take a longer look at the adidas Tiro 15 Training Pant - Black and White by SoccerPro.
Material
Speaking of training and selecting the right gear, here is one of Diego Simeone's
from top La Liga clubs.
This black and white garment is manufactured in Vietnam and is comprised of 100 percent polyester double knit fabric. I found the pants to provide a lightweight yet individualized fit with adjustable ankle zippers and an elasticized drawstring waist. The zippered legs rise up close to your knee to allow for shinguards. I also liked the zippered front waist pockets that enable you to carry your keys, wallet and/or a smartphone securely.
According to adidas, these training pants incorporate Climacool technology which "is ventilation and moisture management for your body, providing optimum comfort and performance."
When you are not out on the training pitch, these pants may also be utilized for casual everyday wear with a fashionable twist. Surely, these pants will give you a leg up (no pun intended) on those wearing generic sweat pants.
Retail Sales Price (At the time of this review)
$44.99 but on sale for $40.49.
|Generous leg zippers allow a snug or more looser fit.
Five Available Sizes
- Small
- Medium
- Large
- Extra Large
- Extra Extra Large
Domestic and International Shipping
- Shipping is free in the USA for orders over $65 and only $5.99 for orders under $65.
- International shipping rates: SoccerPro has partnered with Global Shop Ex to service their international customers. Global Ex customers can use PayPal or an international credit card as their payment service.
- Canadian custoers can use a US-bank issued credit card as a valid form of payment.
Please Note
I have received a complimentary pair of training pants to evaluate. I was not financially compensated by SoccerPro, adidas, or any party who would benefit from a positive review.
Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015.
