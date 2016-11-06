Home | About | Our Contributors | Contact | Editor's Choice

"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." --- Steve Amoia, Publisher, November 2006.

Sunday, November 6, 2016

Book Review Portfolio


Image courtesy of
Orion Publishing Group Ltd.
" 'The ball runs faster than any human, so it's the ball
 that has to do the running!' which, in seventeen words,
just about encapsulates his philosophy." (Page 71)
























I have had the pleasure to review a number of soccer-related books at various publications. Titles specific to Italian and Spanish language authors were initially published at The Soccer Translator under a separate heading. 


Image credit:
Gabriel Garcia (@gabo0469)
"Pep Guardiola: Otra manera de ganar"
by Guillem Balagué.

    • "A Modo Mio" (My Way) by Giuseppe Rossi with Alessandra Bocci
    • "Cercando Scirea" by Gianluca Iovine (I was interviewed about this book and Gaetano Scirea's career on Beyond The Pitch in March 2013.)
    • "E' Mo Te Spiego Roma" by Francesco Totti
    • "Erbstein: The triumph and tragedy of football's forgotten pioneer" by Dominic Bliss
    • "Giochiamo Ancora" by Alessandro Del Piero and Maurizio Crosetti
    • "Illustrated Guide to Soccer and Spanish" by Elliott Turner 
    • "Liderazgo Blanco" (Leadership the Real Madrid Way) by Santi Garcia Bustamante
    • "Penso Quindi Gioco" by Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Alciato
    • "Una Porta Nel Cielo" by Roberto Baggio
    • Other books that merited much more coverage although I shared a few thoughts via Twitter:





    Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015. 
    Home | Contact  | About 

    Bookmark and ShareLink
    Posted by at
    Labels: ,

    Featured At

    Featured in Football Filter Featured in Alltop
    Open Directory Project Soccer News and Media

    Copyright © 2006-2016 by Steve Amoia. All rights reserved. The football highlights widget is provided by Football Highlights 247.com and links to videos at their site.