Book Review Portfolio

" 'The ball runs faster than any human, so it's the ball
that has to do the running!' which, in seventeen words,
just about encapsulates his philosophy." (Page 71)
I have had the pleasure to review a number of soccer-related books at various publications. Titles specific to Italian and Spanish language authors were initially published at The Soccer Translator under a separate heading.
Steve Amoia is my favorite US-based reviewer of soccer books. His take on the new Klinsmann book by @Erik_Kirschbaum https://t.co/AZmtwM2qyB— Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) May 10, 2016
"Pep Guardiola: Otra manera de ganar"
by Guillem Balagué.
- "A Modo Mio" (My Way) by Giuseppe Rossi with Alessandra Bocci *
- Ajax, The Dutch, The War by Simon Kuper *
- "Attaccante nato" by Stefano Borgonovo with Alessandro Alciato *
- BERLUSCONI by Alan Friedman * ( I was interviewed about this book and Silvio Berlusconi's career on One World Sports in November 2015.)
- Both Feet on the Ground by David Beckham and Tom Watt
- Brian Clough: Nobody Ever Says Thank You by Jonathan Wilson
- Calcio's Greatest Forwards by George Rinaldi *
- Calcio totale by Arrigo Sacchi with Guido Conti * (I was interviewed about this book and Sacchi's career on One World Sports in May 2015.)
- Capello: Portrait of a Winner by Gabriele Marcotti
- Cercando Scirea by Gianluca Iovine *
- Das Reboot by Rafael Honigstein *
- E' Mo Ti Spiego Roma by Francesco Totti *
- Eight World Cups by George Vecsey *
- Fear and Loathing in La Liga by Sid Lowe *
- Fighting Spirit by Fernando Ricksen with Vincent de Vries *
- Food Guide for Soccer by Gloria Averbuch and Nancy Clark
- Futebol: The Brazilian Way of Life by Alex Bellos
- Giochiamo Ancora by Alessandro Del Piero and Maurizio Crosetti *
- How to Win the World Cup by Graham McColl
- I Am Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Il Mio Albero di Natale by Carlo Ancelotti with Giorgio Ciaschini *
- I Think Therefore I Play by Andrea Pirlo with Alessandro Alciato *
- Juventus: A History in Black & White by Adam Digby *
- Messi by Leonardo Faccio *
- Money And Soccer by Stefan Szymanski *
- Non Dire Gatto by Giovanni Trapattoni with Bruno Longhi *
- Omertà: Sepp Blatter's FIFA Organized Crime Family by Andrew Jennings *
- Outcasts United by Warren St. John
- Pele', My Life and the Beautiful Game
- Pep Guardiola: Another Way of Winning by Guillem Balague *
- "Simeone: Partido A Partido: Si se cree, se puede" by Diego Simeone *
- Small Time: A Life in the Football Wilderness by Justin Bryant *
- SOCCER WITHOUT BORDERS by Erik Kirschbaum *
- Tactical Periodization: A Practical Application for the Game Model of the FC Bayern Munich of Jupp Heynckes (2011-2013) by Pedro Mendonça *
- Testa, Cuore e Gambe by Antonio Conte with Antonio Di Rosa *
- The Beautiful Games of an Ordinary Genius by Carlo Ancelotti with Alessandro Alciato *
- The Beckham Experiment by Grant Wahl
- The Boy Who Could Fly by Don Mullan
- The Fix: Soccer and Organized Crime by Declan Hill
- The Juventus Story: Black and White Stripes by Marco La Villa and Mauro La Villa *
- The Turbulent World of Middle East Soccer by James M. Dorsey *
- Translated Excerpts from A Modo Mio (My Way) by Giuseppe Rossi with Alessandra Bocci *
- Translated Excerpts from "Con la testa e con il cuore si va ovunque" by Giusy Versace *
- Translated Excerpts from Una Porta Nel Cielo by Roberto Baggio *
- Twenty Great Italian Games by Giancarlo Rinaldi *
- Una Porta Nel Cielo by Roberto Baggio: A Profile
- Una Porta Nel Cielo by Roberto Baggio: Excerpts *
- World Cup 2010: The Indispensable Guide to Soccer and Geopolitics by Steven and Harrison Stark
- 100 Years of Soccer in America by the US Soccer Federation *
- #2Sides by Rio Ferdinand with David Winner *
Note: * Refers to books/excerpts that appeared here at World Football Commentaries.
Books Reviewed and/or Excerpted at The Soccer Translator
- "A Modo Mio" (My Way) by Giuseppe Rossi with Alessandra Bocci
- "Cercando Scirea" by Gianluca Iovine (I was interviewed about this book and Gaetano Scirea's career on Beyond The Pitch in March 2013.)
- "E' Mo Te Spiego Roma" by Francesco Totti
- "Erbstein: The triumph and tragedy of football's forgotten pioneer" by Dominic Bliss
- "Giochiamo Ancora" by Alessandro Del Piero and Maurizio Crosetti
- "Illustrated Guide to Soccer and Spanish" by Elliott Turner
- "Liderazgo Blanco" (Leadership the Real Madrid Way) by Santi Garcia Bustamante
- "Penso Quindi Gioco" by Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Alciato
- "Una Porta Nel Cielo" by Roberto Baggio
- Other books that merited much more coverage although I shared a few thoughts via Twitter:
An intriguing book on World Cup 1966 by @pitchpublishing. An unique historical presentation in real time. Excellent. pic.twitter.com/bGnXKV1GsE— WF Commentaries (@worldfootballcm) April 6, 2016
Excellent work by @Davidsgoldblatt & @nationbooks on "The Game of Their Lives." Definitive historical analysis of PL: http://t.co/WvdcRm0gq7
— WF Commentaries (@worldfootballcm) December 5, 2014
"Futebol Nation" by @Davidsgoldblatt @nationbooks: A great read in English about culture, history, society of Brazil: http://t.co/MQpCbXP7KW
— WF Commentaries (@worldfootballcm) May 17, 2014
