Editor's Choice

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Image credit: Triad Publications.

Here are a few of our favorite articles over the years:

 A Discussion between Grant Wahl and Dan Leo

A Napoli Fan Experience by John Di Diana

Bahasa Indonesia Football Terminology Guide by Aditya Regar

Boca Juniors and The Amoias of Americas

Book Review | Pep Guardiola: Another Way of Winning by Guillem Balague

 Book Review Portfolio

Chat with A Champion: Interview with former NY Cosmos Star, Angelo Di Bernardo, by Ken Sweda

Interview with Mick Hoban, President of SoccerSolutions LLC, in May 2005

Clarence Seedorf: The Renaissance Man of World Football

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Touch of Humility 

Historical Analysis of Italy and the USA

Interview with Julian Movsesian of DiBenedetto AS Roma LLC and Succession Capital Alliance

Italian Soccer Terminology in the Mother Tongue

Italy vs. Brazil: A Few Famous Encounters from the 1970, 1982 and 1994 World Cups

My Chance Meeting with Juventus FC

"My Friend Who Played With Pelé."

My International Soccer Interview Portfolio

Part 1: "At the Origins of the Phenomenon Mourinho: 'How I Became Special 1' "

Part 2: "At the Origins of the Phenomenon Mourinho: 'How I Became Special 1'."

Possession Efficiency: A New Statistical Tool

The Deliberate Handball of Luis Suarez by Adam Howard
