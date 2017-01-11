Home | About | Our Contributors | Contact | Editor's Choice
"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." --- Steve Amoia, Publisher, November 2006.
"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." --- Steve Amoia, Publisher, November 2006.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Editor's Choice
Image credit: Triad Publications.
Here are a few of our favorite articles over the years:
A Discussion between Grant Wahl and Dan Leo
A Napoli Fan Experience by John Di Diana
Bahasa Indonesia Football Terminology Guide by Aditya Regar
Boca Juniors and The Amoias of Americas
Book Review | Pep Guardiola: Another Way of Winning by Guillem Balague
Book Review Portfolio
Chat with A Champion: Interview with former NY Cosmos Star, Angelo Di Bernardo, by Ken Sweda
Interview with Mick Hoban, President of SoccerSolutions LLC, in May 2005
Clarence Seedorf: The Renaissance Man of World Football
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Touch of Humility
Historical Analysis of Italy and the USA
Interview with Julian Movsesian of DiBenedetto AS Roma LLC and Succession Capital Alliance
Italian Soccer Terminology in the Mother Tongue
Italy vs. Brazil: A Few Famous Encounters from the 1970, 1982 and 1994 World Cups
My Chance Meeting with Juventus FC
"My Friend Who Played With Pelé."
My International Soccer Interview Portfolio
Part 1: "At the Origins of the Phenomenon Mourinho: 'How I Became Special 1' "
Part 2: "At the Origins of the Phenomenon Mourinho: 'How I Became Special 1'."
Possession Efficiency: A New Statistical Tool
The Deliberate Handball of Luis Suarez by Adam Howard
Posted by Steve Amoia at 12:00:00 AM