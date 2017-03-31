About World Football Commentaries

| Edson Arantes do Nascimento.
My name is Steve Amoia. I have been the publisher and editor of World Football Commentaries since November 2006.
I am a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. My past and present focal areas have been on career-related themes, Chinese martial/healing arts and international soccer journalism, respectively. I also have a significant book review portfolio in various genres.
World Football Commentaries Background
I began this blog in November 2006 as an extension of my World Football and Italian Calcio and History of the Azzurri projects. The following areas have been my focus at this site:
- Book reviews from titles published in English, Italian and Spanish with an emphasis on biographies and coaching education.
- Commentaries on unique themes.
- Articles about the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Italian Serie A, Barclays Premier League, Major League Soccer, US Soccer, the Azzurri, and South American football, respectively.
- Live scores, European league fixtures and global highlight video links.
- Italian and Spanish to English translations of player and manager quotes/commentaries.
- Readers from 189 countries have visited this site as of December 2016.
|"All of us agreed that
you truly do have a
interesting web site
with quality content
and design."
--- May 2009
#FF great site for World Football: @worldfootballcm— Dan Colasimone (@DanColasimone) April 1, 2011
"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball."
