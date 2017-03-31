Home | About | Contact | Our Contributors | Sidebar Table of Contents

"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." --- Steve Amoia, Publisher, November 2006.

Friday, March 31, 2017

About World Football Commentaries

 Edson Arantes do Nascimento. 
Image credit: Anton Tielemans
My name is Steve Amoia. I have been the publisher and editor of World Football Commentaries since November 2006.

 I am a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. My past and present focal areas have been on career-related themes, Chinese martial/healing arts and international soccer journalism, respectively. I also have a significant book review portfolio in various genres.

World Football Commentaries Background

I began this blog in November 2006 as an extension of my World Football and Italian Calcio and History of the Azzurri projects. The following areas have been my focus at this site:
  • Book reviews from titles published in English, Italian and Spanish with an emphasis on biographies and coaching education.
  • Commentaries on unique themes.
  • Articles about the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Italian Serie A, Barclays Premier League, Major League Soccer, US Soccer, the Azzurri, and South American football, respectively.
  • Live scores, European league fixtures and global highlight video links.
  • Italian and Spanish to English translations of player and manager quotes/commentaries.

Contributors Page
Visitors 
  • Readers from 189 countries have visited this site as of December 2016.
My Soccer Journalism Background

I have contributed articles, commentaries, interviews and translations for the following publications:
My Other Links
    Credits

     Copyright © 2006-2017 by Steve Amoia. All rights reserved.

    Guest commentaries are copyrighted by their respective authors. Images are courtesy of and copyrighted by the named photographer or source. Original foreign language text courtesy of and copyrighted by the named source. Translations are by Steve Amoia and provided as a service to my readers.

     The image of Edson Arantes do Nascimento was courtesy of Anton Tielemans and Triad Publishing

    Thank you for your visit and please come again.
     Steve Amoia
    Washington, D.C.

