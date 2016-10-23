My Friend Who Played With Pelé

An interview by 4-4-2 magazine to commemorate his 70th birthday.
Feliz aniversario, Pelé! Parabéns para voce!
I was named Edson, after Thomas Edison, because electricity had just been introduced to my hometown in Brazil when I was born.
— Pelé (@Pele) September 12, 2014
Wishing a happy & healthy 75th birthday to my good friend @Pele. #Pele75 #AliTweet pic.twitter.com/rnGlBHQWNK
— Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli) October 23, 2015
The great man celebrates his 76th birthday on Oct. 23, 2016. He was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações (Three Hearts) in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. He is the honorary President of the New York Cosmos. Pelé is the only athlete to ever cause a two-day truce in a war (during the Biafran Civil War in Nigeria during September 1967.)
The one and only, Pele' - now Dr. Pele'! #HUsoccer #Pele #hofstra pic.twitter.com/4QctVDZXpw — Hofstra University (@HofstraU) April 11, 2014
Many years ago, someone stopped me as I was walking in the main entrance of my apartment building in Washington, D.C. I had a ball under my arm. “Hey, soccer man, wait a minute.” A Brazilian man, Salvador, introduced himself to me. He also lived in the building with his wife and young son. He said that we needed to get together and play sometime. A few weeks later, the opportunity presented itself.
When I first met him, he mentioned that he played professionally in Brazil, but didn’t go into much detail. Kicking the ball around with him, it was obvious that his level far exceeded anything that I had ever witnessed. Amazing foot speed and ball control. I was mesmerized by him.
After awhile, I started to ask a lot of questions. I learned where he first played, but had never heard of it. He named a few other clubs that were familiar to me. Then he showed me a Placar (a famous football publication in Brazil) magazine with his picture, along with a brief article. “By the way, I spent one year with Santos. You do know about Santos, Steve?” He smiled. And I was thinking, “The Santos FC of Pelé?”
|Image credit:
Santos Futebol Clube.
Salvador spent one year there with their Juniors. He trained daily with their senior team. Pelé was near the end of his Brazilian career, but my friend spent that year training with him, and also traveling with the team. But the difference was that he never made me feel like an inferior gringo, or flaunted what for most of us would be the first thing we would tell anybody.
He didn’t even put a picture of himself and Pelé on the wall at his place. It was an incredible photo. Both were shirtless, and it must have been after a practice session or game. Pelé with his big smile, and an arm around a young 17-year-old who looks like he can’t believe it is all for real. The back of the picture was signed by Pelé, and said, “To my colleague.”
Perhaps there are some things that the rest of us can’t fully appreciate, or the memory was so important that he could not share it easily with others.
I asked Salvador to tell me about Pelé:
He also mentioned that opposing teams would usually assign a lesser-talented player to harass Pelé. With the intent of getting the great one upset or thrown out of the game. But it was a bad strategy that rarely worked. Salvador didn’t find the roads paved with gold in the USA, but nobody can ever take those memories away from him. He disappeared some years ago, and anytime I see Brazil play, I wonder where he is. And if he is still reflecting back on those wonderful days with Pelé.
“He treated me very well. He was well-liked by everyone and always helpful to his teammates. You never knew he was the best player in the world. He acted just like a regular guy. We used to call him James Bond because he liked to wear sunglasses and women used to give him a lot of attention. He liked to play the guitar and to sing.”
Photo credit: Triad Publishing.
“Steve, sometimes I wake up from a dream, and I am crying. I am dreaming that I am back playing with Pelé.”
I am very grateful that he told me about this wonderful experience. Obrigado, meu amigo.
An animation of perhaps his best goal ever in 1959:
Home | Contact | About
Tweet