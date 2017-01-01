Home | About | Our Contributors | Contact | Editor's Choice

"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." --- Steve Amoia, Publisher, November 2006.

Sunday, January 1, 2017

In Any Language: Happy New Year!

   

Sydney Harbour welcomes the New Year in its usual exuberant style.

The main theme of this site is, "In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." With that in mind, and courtesy mostly of Factmonster.com and The Holiday Spot, here are a few New Year's greetings in a variety of languages: 

 Kul 'am wa antum bikhair: Arabic 
Selamat Tahun Baru: Bahasa Indonesian
Xin Nian Kuai Le: Chinese
Sretna Nova godina! Croatian  
Godt Nytår: Danish 
Gelukkig nieuwjaar: Dutch 
Bonne année: French 
Ein glückliches neues Jahr: German
Kenourios Chronos: Greek 
L'Shannah Tovah: Hebrew 
Naye Varsha Ki Shubhkamanyen: Hindi  
Buon Anno: Italian  
Akemashite Omedetou Gozaimasu: Japanese 
Saehae Bock Mani ba deu sei yo!: Korean
Godt Nyttår: Norwegian
Szczesliwego Nowego Roku: Polish
Feliz Ano Novo: Portuguese 
Heri za Mwaka Mpya: Swahili  
Feliz Año Nuevo: Spanish 
Gott nytt år! Swedish
Sawatdee Pi Mai: Thai 
Chuc mung nam moi: Vietnamese  
Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! Welch  

 If I didn't list your language, please let me know how to say your New Year's Greeting. One of our contributors from the past, Dan Leo, supplied the Russian greeting: S novym godom. S novym schastyem.

All the best wishes for a prosperous New Year in 2017 or as the ancient Romans would say, MMXVII.

Steve Amoia, Publisher
World Football Commentaries
Washington, D.C.


Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015.
