"In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." --- Steve Amoia, Publisher, November 2006.
Sunday, January 1, 2017
In Any Language: Happy New Year!
Sydney Harbour welcomes the New Year in its usual exuberant style.
The main theme of this site is, "In any language, the whole world is united by a ball." With that in mind, and courtesy mostly of Factmonster.com and The Holiday Spot, here are a few New Year's greetings in a variety of languages:
Kul 'am wa antum bikhair: Arabic
Selamat Tahun Baru: Bahasa Indonesian
Xin Nian Kuai Le: Chinese
Sretna Nova godina! Croatian
Godt Nytår: Danish
Gelukkig nieuwjaar: Dutch
Bonne année: French
Ein glückliches neues Jahr: German
Kenourios Chronos: Greek
L'Shannah Tovah: Hebrew
Naye Varsha Ki Shubhkamanyen: Hindi
Buon Anno: Italian
Akemashite Omedetou Gozaimasu: Japanese
Saehae Bock Mani ba deu sei yo!: Korean
Godt Nyttår: Norwegian
Szczesliwego Nowego Roku: Polish
Feliz Ano Novo: Portuguese
Heri za Mwaka Mpya: Swahili
Feliz Año Nuevo: Spanish
Gott nytt år! Swedish
Sawatdee Pi Mai: Thai
Chuc mung nam moi: Vietnamese
Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! Welch
If I didn't list your language, please let me know how to say your New Year's Greeting. One of our contributors from the past, Dan Leo, supplied the Russian greeting: S novym godom. S novym schastyem.
All the best wishes for a prosperous New Year in 2017 or as the ancient Romans would say, MMXVII.
Steve Amoia, Publisher
World Football Commentaries
Washington, D.C.
Steve Amoia is a freelance writer and translator based in Washington, D.C. He is the publisher of World Football Commentaries since 2006 and published The Soccer Translator from 2008 to 2015.
Posted by Steve Amoia at 12:00:00 AM